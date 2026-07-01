FIFA Cracks Down on Attacking Fouls in World Cup 2026

FIFA's referees chief, Pierluigi Collina, has reaffirmed the strict scrutiny on attackers who strategically obstruct defenders or goalkeepers during the FIFA World Cup 2026. This announcement comes in response to Germany's contentious disallowed goal in their unexpected exit against Paraguay, as reported by ESPN.

In the extra time of the Round of 32 match, Germany's defender Jonathan Tah had what appeared to be a game-winning goal nullified following a VAR review. Officials determined that Waldemar Anton had fouled Paraguay's goalkeeper, Orlando Gill, despite minimal contact shown in replays. Germany later lost in a penalty shootout, with Tah missing the critical spot-kick.

Collina, quoted by ESPN, clarified that merely holding a position isn't a foul; however, deliberately obstructing an opponent deserves intervention. Players who intentionally block without engaging with the ball can expect action from referees and VAR. Special focus will target tactics that prevent goalkeepers from executing their defensive roles.