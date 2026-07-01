Fuel Station Attacks Escalate: Russia Targets Civilians in Ukraine

Russia launched attacks on fuel stations in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions, killing a woman and injuring others. Strikes have intensified, aiming to terrorize civilians. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have led to fuel restrictions in Russia. A separate drone attack in Kherson killed two civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Attacked Five Retail Fuel Stations In Ukraines Southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:49 IST
Fuel Station Attacks Escalate: Russia Targets Civilians in Ukraine
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In a significant escalation, Russia targeted five retail fuel stations in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, resulting in the death of a woman, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

The attacks also injured three other women, including a pregnant woman, and damaged essential equipment, causing fires, Hanzha added. In a parallel offensive, four fuel stations in the Chernihiv region were similarly struck, intensifying Russia's controversial focus on such facilities.

Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine's defense minister, criticized the strikes, asserting they are designed to terrorize the civilian population rather than hinder military logistics. Meanwhile, Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructures within Russia have triggered fuel restrictions across much of Russia. In Kherson, a separate drone attack on a passenger bus killed two, adding further turmoil to the region.

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