EASA Extends Conflict-Zone Advisory for Middle East Airspace

Airlines Should Continue To Avoid The Airspace Over Iran

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a cautionary directive for airlines operating in the Middle East. On Wednesday, EASA advised airlines to continue avoiding airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.

This guidance comes amid concerns over the sustainability of a ceasefire in the region. EASA warned of the potential for rapid escalation, emphasizing the importance of taking precautionary measures for aviation safety.

Originally slated to end on July 1, the conflict-zone advisory has been extended to July 8. This extension underlines EASA's commitment to ensuring the safety of flights in uncertain regional conditions.