EASA Extends Conflict-Zone Advisory for Middle East Airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) advises airlines to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon due to potential regional conflicts. The conflict-zone advisory is extended until July 8 in light of possible ceasefire disruptions and rapid escalation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Airlines Should Continue To Avoid The Airspace Over Iran | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:46 IST
EASA Extends Conflict-Zone Advisory for Middle East Airspace
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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a cautionary directive for airlines operating in the Middle East. On Wednesday, EASA advised airlines to continue avoiding airspace over Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon.

This guidance comes amid concerns over the sustainability of a ceasefire in the region. EASA warned of the potential for rapid escalation, emphasizing the importance of taking precautionary measures for aviation safety.

Originally slated to end on July 1, the conflict-zone advisory has been extended to July 8. This extension underlines EASA's commitment to ensuring the safety of flights in uncertain regional conditions.

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