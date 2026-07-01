Uttarakhand on High Alert Amid IMD's Heavy Rainfall Warning

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand's government sprang into action by initiating emergency protocols and disseminating SMS weather warnings to areas at high risk. This came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a three-day 'Orange Alert' predicting heavy rainfall, posing a potential threat to the popular Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage.

In a statement to ANI, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman noted that while the pilgrimage is ongoing, adverse weather conditions could lead to a significant drop in pilgrim numbers. The Rudraprayag district administration has been placed on high alert to mitigate potential challenges posed by the heavy rain.

Persistent rainfall has impacted key locations, including Kedarnath, prompting disaster management teams to maintain a vigilant watch. Authorities have advised the public to stay clear of rivers, streams, and landslide-prone areas, urging adherence to official advisories for safety during this period of extreme weather.