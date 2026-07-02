Daring Climb: Love and Arrest at Empire State Building's Pinnacle
Russian daredevil couple Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus climbed the Empire State Building's spire to unfurl a peace banner, ending in an arrest after a marriage proposal. The stunt caught the attention of social media and highlighted the dangers of 'rooftopping.' Charges include criminal trespass and reckless endangerment.
A Russian couple known for their daring stunts ascended to the Empire State Building's spire on Wednesday, unfurling a peace banner that led to their arrest. The spectacle, doubling as a marriage proposal, was documented extensively on social media.
Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus, dressed in black sleeveless outfits, reached the skyscraper's antenna, where they proposed and celebrated their engagement. The act, which took place 1,454 feet above ground, became part of a 2024 Netflix documentary, 'Skywalkers: A Love Story.'
The audacious climb resulted in several charges, including burglary and reckless endangerment. Despite heightened security at New York landmarks, the couple managed to breach the Empire State Building's restrictions. Family support further fueled their controversial rooftop pursuits.