Daring Climb: Love and Arrest at Empire State Building's Pinnacle

Russian daredevil couple Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus climbed the Empire State Building's spire to unfurl a peace banner, ending in an arrest after a marriage proposal. The stunt caught the attention of social media and highlighted the dangers of 'rooftopping.' Charges include criminal trespass and reckless endangerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Russian Daredevil Couple Climbed To The Top Of The Empire State Buildings Towering Spire In New York City On Wednesday To Unfurl A Large Banner Urging World Peace In What Appeared To Be An Elaborate Marriage Proposal That Ended In Their Arrests Dressed In Sleeveless Black Outfits And Documenting Their Time In The Sky On Social Media | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:27 IST
Daring Climb: Love and Arrest at Empire State Building's Pinnacle

A Russian couple known for their daring stunts ascended to the Empire State Building's spire on Wednesday, unfurling a peace banner that led to their arrest. The spectacle, doubling as a marriage proposal, was documented extensively on social media.

Angela Nikolau and Vanya Beerkus, dressed in black sleeveless outfits, reached the skyscraper's antenna, where they proposed and celebrated their engagement. The act, which took place 1,454 feet above ground, became part of a 2024 Netflix documentary, 'Skywalkers: A Love Story.'

The audacious climb resulted in several charges, including burglary and reckless endangerment. Despite heightened security at New York landmarks, the couple managed to breach the Empire State Building's restrictions. Family support further fueled their controversial rooftop pursuits.

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