Nationwide Protests in South Africa: A Day of Arrests and Tensions

More than 900 individuals were arrested during nationwide anti-migrant protests in South Africa, which saw mostly peaceful demonstrations but occasional outbreaks of violence. Police and soldiers were deployed to maintain order as tensions rose over the issue of undocumented migrants, sparking international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South African Police Said More Than People Were Arrested On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:58 IST
Nationwide Protests in South Africa: A Day of Arrests and Tensions
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On Tuesday, South Africa witnessed nationwide protests against undocumented migrants, leading to the arrest of over 900 people. Although most marches were peaceful, there were incidents of violence and looting requiring police intervention.

Tebello Mosikili, deputy national police commissioner, reported that among 120 marches, 12 descended into unrest. Arrests included undocumented migrants, and charges ranged from public violence to robbery.

Police and soldiers were dispatched, particularly in Johannesburg's Hillbrow, to curb violence. The demonstrations, driven by an anti-immigrant movement's deadline for migrant departure, have drawn international scrutiny amid ongoing tensions in the country.

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