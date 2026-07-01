Nationwide Protests in South Africa: A Day of Arrests and Tensions

South African Police Said More Than People Were Arrested On Tuesday

On Tuesday, South Africa witnessed nationwide protests against undocumented migrants, leading to the arrest of over 900 people. Although most marches were peaceful, there were incidents of violence and looting requiring police intervention.

Tebello Mosikili, deputy national police commissioner, reported that among 120 marches, 12 descended into unrest. Arrests included undocumented migrants, and charges ranged from public violence to robbery.

Police and soldiers were dispatched, particularly in Johannesburg's Hillbrow, to curb violence. The demonstrations, driven by an anti-immigrant movement's deadline for migrant departure, have drawn international scrutiny amid ongoing tensions in the country.