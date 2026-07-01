Wave of Arrests in South Africa Amid Anti-Migrant Protests

South African Police Arrested More Than People During Nationwide Antimigrant Protests On Tuesday That Were Mostly Peaceful But At Times Turned Violent

South African police have arrested more than 900 people amid nationwide anti-migrant protests, many of which descended into violence, leading to looting and one person killed in Johannesburg.

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili, twelve of the 120 marches required police intervention, resulting in arrests for reasons ranging from immigration violations to public violence and robbery.

The protests were orchestrated by an anti-immigrant movement and have garnered international criticism due to their violent nature, forcing foreign nationals from their homes and damaging their property.