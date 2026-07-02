Former Pop Star Gary Glitter Charged with Historic Sexual Offences

Former UK pop star Paul Gadd, famously known as Gary Glitter, faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault linked to 1978 allegations. The 82-year-old glam-rock artist, known for previous child sex crime convictions, is serving a 16-year sentence. He has faced legal issues since the 1990s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Prosecutors On Thursday Charged Former Uk Pop Star Paul Gadd | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:47 IST
Former Pop Star Gary Glitter Charged with Historic Sexual Offences

British prosecutors have brought charges against former UK pop star Paul Gadd, known by his stage name Gary Glitter, for unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13. He also faces three counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14.

The offenses, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, relate to alleged incidents dating back to 1978, prompted by a woman's allegations of abuse between 1978 and 1981, confirmed Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Bethan David.

Gary Glitter, a glam-rock icon of the 1970s, gained notoriety for child sex crime convictions and is currently serving a 16-year sentence for abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. He faced legal trouble since 1999 and navigated international controversies before a 2015 imprisonment.

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