European Nato Allies Have Largely Filled The Gaps Left By The United States In The Alliances Defence Plans

European NATO allies have swiftly stepped up to fill the defense planning gaps left by reductions in U.S. contributions, according to NATO's top commander, Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich.

Despite challenges, European nations are finding alternative capabilities to match the defense needs, ensuring the coalition's overall readiness and strength.

An official announcement confirming the European allies' efforts to address the shortfalls is expected during the Ankara summit next week.