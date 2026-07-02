European NATO Allies Step Up to Fill U.S. Gaps in Defense Plans

European NATO allies have largely compensated for gaps left by the U.S. in defense responsibilities. NATO's top commander highlighted ongoing efforts to address remaining shortfalls with alternative capabilities. A significant announcement is anticipated at the upcoming Ankara summit regarding the European members' contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Nato Allies Have Largely Filled The Gaps Left By The United States In The Alliances Defence Plans | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:21 IST
European NATO Allies Step Up to Fill U.S. Gaps in Defense Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European NATO allies have swiftly stepped up to fill the defense planning gaps left by reductions in U.S. contributions, according to NATO's top commander, Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich.

Despite challenges, European nations are finding alternative capabilities to match the defense needs, ensuring the coalition's overall readiness and strength.

An official announcement confirming the European allies' efforts to address the shortfalls is expected during the Ankara summit next week.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026