French Lawmakers Challenge Government over Heatwave Response

The French Green party, alongside other left-leaning lawmakers, has filed a no-confidence motion against the government due to its handling of a severe heatwave in late June. The motion, supported by 58 lawmakers, will be discussed at the National Assembly on July 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Green Party Lawmakers On Thursday Filed A Noconfidence Motion Against The Government Over Its Handling Of A Severe Heatwave In Late June | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:21 IST
French Lawmakers Challenge Government over Heatwave Response
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The Green party lawmakers in France have initiated a no-confidence motion against the government's management of a significant heatwave experienced in late June.

Supported by 32 Green lawmakers, 25 from the hard-left France Unbowed, and one Socialist lawmaker, the motion highlights rising frustration with the government's climate action strategies.

The National Assembly is set to discuss this motion on July 6, reflecting growing political pressure amid forecasts of another extreme temperature wave.

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