Matias Alemanno: Reaching the Century Mark for Argentina
Matias Alemanno is set to become the fifth Argentine rugby player to reach 100 caps, joining esteemed company in their match against Scotland in Cordoba. Only four others—Nicolas Sanchez, Agustín Creevy, Julian Montoya, and Pablo Matera—have achieved this milestone, marking an impressive feat in Argentine rugby history.
Matias Alemanno is on the verge of becoming the fifth player to earn 100 caps for Argentina in rugby. His milestone match will take place during the Nations Championship clash against Scotland in Cordoba on Saturday.
Joining him in the exclusive club are Nicolas Sanchez, Agustín Creevy, Julian Montoya, and Pablo Matera, who have set the benchmark with 104, 110, 117, and 121 caps, respectively.
The match will not only be significant for Alemanno's career but also a testament to the strength and resilience of Argentine rugby on the international stage.