Matias Alemanno: Reaching the Century Mark for Argentina

Lock Matias Alemanno Will Become The Fifth Player To Reach Caps For Argentina When He Starts In Their Nations Championship Clash Against Scotland In Cordoba On Saturday Only Nicolas Sanchez Caps

Matias Alemanno is on the verge of becoming the fifth player to earn 100 caps for Argentina in rugby. His milestone match will take place during the Nations Championship clash against Scotland in Cordoba on Saturday.

Joining him in the exclusive club are Nicolas Sanchez, Agustín Creevy, Julian Montoya, and Pablo Matera, who have set the benchmark with 104, 110, 117, and 121 caps, respectively.

The match will not only be significant for Alemanno's career but also a testament to the strength and resilience of Argentine rugby on the international stage.