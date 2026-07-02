America's Royal Wedding: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Lavish NYC Celebration

Fencing is up, streets are closed, and all signs point to a lavish wedding for megastars Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York this weekend. At Madison Square Garden, workers are transforming the venue with food and decor to create a dazzling spectacle.

Despite no official confirmation from the couple, speculation about the wedding venue has gained fuel with several media outlets reporting a 100-person event. An even larger celebration is suspected to follow, drawing widespread media attention.

With high-profile guests expected, police have heightened security around the venue. New York officials have also declared a heat emergency, urging residents to stay indoors, coinciding with the city's bustling independence celebrations over the weekend.