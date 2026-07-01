Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: The Ultimate Celebrity Love Story

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL sensation Travis Kelce are gearing up for their wedding after a captivating three-year relationship filled with public moments that enchanted their fans worldwide.

Kelce's initial attempt to meet Swift back in July 2023, during her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, sparked the start of their romance. After some charming remarks on his “New Heights” podcast, the 'Love Story' singer contacted him, leading to their eventual courtship.

The couple's journey, filled with appearances at football games and concerts across the globe, culminated in an engagement announcement in August 2025, characterized by a romantic proposal amid a floral garden in Kansas City.