Love Amid Chaos: 'Birds of War' and Other Entertainment Highlights

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Journalists Find Love Amid Chaos Of Conflict In Birds Of War Journalist Janay Boulos First Connected With Syrian Cameraman Abd Alkader Habak In

In the midst of war, a poignant love story emerges as journalist Janay Boulos and Syrian cameraman Abd Alkader Habak's relationship unfolds in the documentary 'Birds of War,' now playing in UK cinemas.

Sony announced a landmark move toward digital gaming by halting the production of physical discs for PlayStation, beginning in January 2028.

The Minions franchise takes a nostalgic turn with a release set in 1920s Hollywood, as hopes for a refreshing narrative rise with 'Minions & Monsters.' In other entertainment news, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's under-wraps wedding plans captivate fans, while Canada enters the Eurovision Song Contest fold by 2027.

Netflix brings back Gene Wilder's iconic voice through AI for a new reality series, and the UK may challenge a massive $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros acquisition.