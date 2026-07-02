AI Firms Under Washington's Watchful Eye

The Trump administration and AI enterprise Anthropic have not engaged in talks about the government acquiring stakes in the company, according to a familiar source. This follows reports of OpenAI's similar negotiations as AI firms encounter increased scrutiny over potential model misuse and valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Trump Administration And Ai Giant Anthropic Have Not Discussed The Government Taking Stakes In The Firm | Updated: 02-07-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 21:53 IST
AI Firms Under Washington's Watchful Eye
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The Trump administration and AI giant Anthropic have not held discussions regarding the government obtaining stakes in the firm, as confirmed by a source on Thursday.

The White House, the Commerce Department, and Anthropic have not provided any immediate comments regarding this matter.

The statements arise after a report from the Financial Times indicated that OpenAI has conversed about offering the U.S. government a 5% stake. This development occurs amid increasing scrutiny over AI firms in Washington, focused on the possible misuse of advanced models and whether Americans will benefit from the industry's substantial valuations.

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