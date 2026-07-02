AI Firms Under Washington's Watchful Eye
The Trump administration and AI enterprise Anthropic have not engaged in talks about the government acquiring stakes in the company, according to a familiar source. This follows reports of OpenAI's similar negotiations as AI firms encounter increased scrutiny over potential model misuse and valuations.
The Trump administration and AI giant Anthropic have not held discussions regarding the government obtaining stakes in the firm, as confirmed by a source on Thursday.
The White House, the Commerce Department, and Anthropic have not provided any immediate comments regarding this matter.
The statements arise after a report from the Financial Times indicated that OpenAI has conversed about offering the U.S. government a 5% stake. This development occurs amid increasing scrutiny over AI firms in Washington, focused on the possible misuse of advanced models and whether Americans will benefit from the industry's substantial valuations.
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ANALYSIS-A new, inexpensive Chinese AI model is catching up with Anthropic, OpenAI on their home turf