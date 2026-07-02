AI Firms Under Washington's Watchful Eye

The Trump Administration And Ai Giant Anthropic Have Not Discussed The Government Taking Stakes In The Firm

The Trump administration and AI giant Anthropic have not held discussions regarding the government obtaining stakes in the firm, as confirmed by a source on Thursday.

The White House, the Commerce Department, and Anthropic have not provided any immediate comments regarding this matter.

The statements arise after a report from the Financial Times indicated that OpenAI has conversed about offering the U.S. government a 5% stake. This development occurs amid increasing scrutiny over AI firms in Washington, focused on the possible misuse of advanced models and whether Americans will benefit from the industry's substantial valuations.