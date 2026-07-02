AI Giants and Government Stakes: The Unfolding Scrutiny

The Trump administration and AI company Anthropic have not engaged in discussions about the government taking stakes in the firm. This follows reports of potential government stakes in AI companies amid scrutiny over the misuse of AI models and proposals for government ownership to share AI-driven wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Trump Administration And Ai Giant Anthropic Have Not Discussed The Government Taking Stakes In The Firm | Updated: 02-07-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 23:03 IST
AI Giants and Government Stakes: The Unfolding Scrutiny
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The Trump administration and AI powerhouse Anthropic are reportedly not in talks for the government to acquire stakes in the company, as confirmed by a source familiar with the matter on Thursday. Neither the White House nor the Commerce Department has issued comments regarding this.

This development comes on the heels of a Financial Times report that revealed discussions by OpenAI to offer a 5% stake to the U.S. government, raising the possibility of similar talks with other AI firms. These companies are under the microscope of Washington authorities due to concerns over the potential misuse and significant valuations of advanced AI models.

Despite concerns about AI tool safeguards, the Commerce Department recently lifted export controls on Anthropic's advanced models. Meanwhile, in response to fears that Americans might not benefit from AI's financial gains, initiatives like those suggested by President Donald Trump and Senator Bernie Sanders propose giving the government ownership stakes in AI firms.

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