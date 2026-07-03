Wimbledon Day 4: Rybakina, Swiatek, and Keys Shine

Day four of Wimbledon highlighted key wins, with Elena Rybakina defeating Caty McNally and Iga Swiatek overpowering Karolina Pliskova. Madison Keys advanced by beating Katie Swan, while Jan-Lennard Struff secured a marathon victory over Brandon Nakashima. Notable matchups set the stage for thrilling third-round clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Rybakina Crushes Mcnally Australian Open Champion Elena Rybakina Brushed Aside Caty Mcnally | Updated: 03-07-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 00:53 IST
Wimbledon Day 4: Rybakina, Swiatek, and Keys Shine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fourth day of Wimbledon unfolded with high-stakes matches, drawing tennis enthusiasts globally. Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina impressively dispensed with Caty McNally, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win.

On another corner of the courts, defending women's champion Iga Swiatek demonstrated her prowess by dominating 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova, securing a 6-1, 6-3 victory. This sets an exciting third-round for the defending champion who remains in top form.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys triumphed over Katie Swan, advancing with a 6-1, 6-4 win. In a gripping four-hour and 21-minute match, Jan-Lennard Struff edged out Brandon Nakashima, setting up a compelling next round against Daniil Medvedev.

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