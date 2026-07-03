Wimbledon Day 4: Rybakina, Swiatek, and Keys Shine

Highlights Of The Fourth Day At Wimbledon On Thursday Times Gmt Rybakina Crushes Mcnally Australian Open Champion Elena Rybakina Brushed Aside Caty Mcnally

The fourth day of Wimbledon unfolded with high-stakes matches, drawing tennis enthusiasts globally. Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina impressively dispensed with Caty McNally, cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 win.

On another corner of the courts, defending women's champion Iga Swiatek demonstrated her prowess by dominating 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova, securing a 6-1, 6-3 victory. This sets an exciting third-round for the defending champion who remains in top form.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys triumphed over Katie Swan, advancing with a 6-1, 6-4 win. In a gripping four-hour and 21-minute match, Jan-Lennard Struff edged out Brandon Nakashima, setting up a compelling next round against Daniil Medvedev.