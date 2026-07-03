Pope Leo Said During His Inaugural Mass Last Year That He Would Seek To Unify The Catholic Church After Years Of Fraught Divisions And Vowed He Would Not Rule Like An Autocrat Over Its Billion Members But The Vaticans Decision On Thursday To Tell The Members Of A Breakaway Traditionalist Catholic Group That They Were Excommunicated Showed That He Is Also Not Afraid Of Making Firm Decisions

Pope Leo sent a strong message during his inaugural Mass last year, promising to unify the Catholic Church while avoiding an autocratic rule. His recent decision to excommunicate members of a traditionalist group underscores his willingness to make firm decisions, which experts say shows his clarity in leadership.

The Vatican's action against the Swiss-based Society of St. Pius X, which defied the Church by ordaining bishops without Leo's approval, demonstrates his commitment to upholding the reforms of the Second Vatican Council. These reforms, including the allowance of Mass in local languages, have been central to Leo's vision for the Church.

Pope Leo's approach even extends to international relations, as seen in his criticism of the U.S. President's stance on the Iran conflict. Observers note that while he is nonconfrontational by nature, he is unafraid to take a stand when essential, aiming to draw clear lines for the Catholic faithful.