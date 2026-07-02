Marine Le Pen's Political Future on the Line: Appeal Ruling Looms
Marine Le Pen faces a crucial appeal ruling in Paris, determining her eligibility for the 2027 presidential election after being convicted for misusing EU funds. Accused of redirecting European Parliament funds for party activities, Le Pen has contested her 2025 conviction, which included a five-year public office ban.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is awaiting a pivotal appeal ruling next week in Paris that could decide her eligibility to run in the 2027 presidential election. This comes after she was barred from public office due to a conviction for the misuse of EU funds.
The case centers around Le Pen's alleged use of European Parliament resources to pay employees working for her political party. An investigative report from 2013 by Mediapart accused her of hiring party members as parliamentary assistants. The misuse of funds was reportedly systematic rather than isolated, prompting a seven-year investigation that culminated in Le Pen facing trial alongside numerous other defendants in 2023.
The verdict in March 2025 was a major blow, as the court found Le Pen at the center of a scheme misappropriating over 4 million euros of EU funds, resulting in a five-year ban from elected office. As her appeal proceeds, outcomes could range from overturning her conviction to upholding the ban, with significant implications for her political trajectory.