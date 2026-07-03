Golden Gate Reckoning: Protesters Convicted Amid Gaza Conflict

Seven protesters were convicted of misdemeanor charges after blocking the Golden Gate Bridge in a pro-Palestinian demonstration against Israel's actions in Gaza. The San Francisco jury deadlocked on a felony conspiracy charge. The protest demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel and divestment of funds from supporting companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seven Protesters Who Blocked Traffic On The Golden Gate Bridge In A Propalestinian Protest Against Israels Assault On Gaza Were Convicted Of Misdemeanor Charges By A San Francisco Jury That Remained Deadlocked On The More Serious Charge Of Felony Conspiracy The Jury Convicted Each Of The Seven Protesters On Six Misdemeanor Counts | Updated: 03-07-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 09:24 IST
Golden Gate Reckoning: Protesters Convicted Amid Gaza Conflict
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A San Francisco jury convicted seven protesters of misdemeanor charges after they blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in a 2024 pro-Palestinian demonstration. The protest opposed Israel's military actions in Gaza and the U.S.'s support for Israel.

While the jury convicted each protester on six misdemeanor counts such as false imprisonment and unlawful assembly, it remained deadlocked on the more serious charge of felony conspiracy. Defense attorneys argued the demonstration was a moral act against the devastation caused by Israel's war in Gaza.

The protesters face up to five years in county jail, with sentencing set for August. The conviction has sparked a debate about civil disobedience, the role of protests in advocating for international justice, and the broader implications of U.S. foreign policy.

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