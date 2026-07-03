Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Private Wedding Sends Media into Frenzy

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Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL athlete Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony, as reported by the New York Post. The wedding, shrouded in secrecy, has ignited media speculation, with many keenly following the celebrity duo's journey.

The intimate vows were exchanged in the presence of a select group of close friends and family, according to multiple unnamed sources. The excitement now builds for their anticipated celebration at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Despite the public’s intrigue in their high-profile romance, Swift and Kelce have managed to keep their wedding plans under wraps. The couple's representative has yet to make a public statement regarding the event.