Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: America's Royal Wedding Takes Over Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a small, private ceremony, followed by a grand celebration at Madison Square Garden. The couple, both aged 36, donated $26 million to New York charities. The event, dubbed 'America's royal wedding,' attracted significant media and public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pop Music Megastar Taylor Swift And National Football League Player Travis Kelce Are Married | Updated: 03-07-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 09:18 IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: America's Royal Wedding Takes Over Madison Square Garden
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Taylor Swift, the pop music icon, and Travis Kelce, an NFL player, have reportedly exchanged vows in a small, intimate ceremony that has captured the nation's attention.

Ahead of their grand celebration at Madison Square Garden, the couple donated $26 million to various charities across New York City.

Preparations for the highly anticipated wedding, deemed 'America's royal wedding,' caused a stir in New York, with heightened security and celebrity appearances marking the event.

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