Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: America's Royal Wedding Takes Over Madison Square Garden
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly tied the knot in a small, private ceremony, followed by a grand celebration at Madison Square Garden. The couple, both aged 36, donated $26 million to New York charities. The event, dubbed 'America's royal wedding,' attracted significant media and public attention.
Taylor Swift, the pop music icon, and Travis Kelce, an NFL player, have reportedly exchanged vows in a small, intimate ceremony that has captured the nation's attention.
Ahead of their grand celebration at Madison Square Garden, the couple donated $26 million to various charities across New York City.
Preparations for the highly anticipated wedding, deemed 'America's royal wedding,' caused a stir in New York, with heightened security and celebrity appearances marking the event.
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