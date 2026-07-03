Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: America's Royal Wedding Takes Over Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift, the pop music icon, and Travis Kelce, an NFL player, have reportedly exchanged vows in a small, intimate ceremony that has captured the nation's attention.

Ahead of their grand celebration at Madison Square Garden, the couple donated $26 million to various charities across New York City.

Preparations for the highly anticipated wedding, deemed 'America's royal wedding,' caused a stir in New York, with heightened security and celebrity appearances marking the event.