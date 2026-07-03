Selena Gomez Dazzles at Swift-Kelce Rehearsal Dinner with Glamorous Style

Selena Gomez made a glamorous statement at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner held at Madison Square Garden. The singer captivated attention with a sparkling black floral lace dress, adorned with statement diamond jewelry, highlighting a pair of Flicker earrings and a matching ring from Fernando Jorge, according to Page Six.

Gomez's look was accentuated by a glossy lip shade, speculated to be a forthcoming product from her beauty line, Rare Beauty, paired with a subtly smoky eyeshadow, giving her an alluring finish. As a close friend of Swift's, Gomez was one of the 100 guests at the intimate gathering, where reports suggest she will serve as a bridesmaid at the wedding.

The rehearsal dinner saw a multitude of celebrities, including Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper, and Gigi Hadid, sharing the evening with Gomez and the future bride and groom. The star-studded event also highlighted the couple's engagement announcement on Instagram back in August 2025 and their significant charitable donations made ahead of the wedding festivities.