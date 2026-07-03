High-Profile Guests Gather as Rumors Swirl Around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Impending Nuptials

Amid swirling speculation, Donna Kelce, mother of NFL star Travis Kelce, has been spotted at New York City's LaGuardia Airport, reportedly for her son's highly anticipated wedding to pop superstar Taylor Swift. E! News suggests the event is set for July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

Notably, Ed Sheeran and other key figures from the couple's inner circle have been seen in New York, fueling additional conjecture about the upcoming nuptials. Sheeran and frequent Swift collaborator Aaron Dessner were reported spending time at Saratoga Lake, while Sabrina Carpenter dined with friends at a city restaurant.

In addition, significant preparations appear underway at Madison Square Garden, with teams transforming the venue for a grand event. Both Swift and Kelce, each 36, have yet to confirm the wedding details, even as the city buzzes with speculation.