Himachal's Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Warns of Flash Floods and Disruptions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has heightened weather alerts in Himachal Pradesh, with Kangra, Una, and Sirmaur districts under an orange warning for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Other areas such as Chamba, Mandi, and Shimla are also poised to experience significant precipitation.

The authorities caution that such intense weather could result in localized waterlogging, slippery roads, reduced visibility, and increased risks of vehicular accidents. The IMD underscores the possibility of traffic congestion and disruptions to essential services and outdoor activities in the affected regions.

Residents and tourists are advised to heed weather updates and governmental advisories, especially avoiding travel to landslide-prone zones. This alert follows heavy rains that triggered flash floods in Kinnaur, causing substantial disruption by obstructing the strategic NH-5 and resulting in severe road connectivity issues. Authorities reassure that, despite damage to several vehicles, no injuries have been reported.