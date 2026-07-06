U.S. DoJ Drops Gautam Adani Bribery Case Amid Quality Concerns

The U.S. Department of Justice has defended its decision to dismiss bribery charges against Gautam Adani, citing weak evidence. Legal experts note this raises concerns about the quality of evidence presented. The DoJ argued the case was challenging due to evidence being primarily in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:30 IST
U.S. DoJ Drops Gautam Adani Bribery Case Amid Quality Concerns
Seth DuCharme, Partner Bracewell LP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The United States Department of Justice has decisively defended its choice to dismiss the high-profile bribery case against Indian businessman Gautam Adani and others, citing concerns over the quality of evidence presented. Legal experts reinforce that the decision indicates significant doubts regarding the evidence's sufficiency to sustain a prosecution.

Seth DuCharme, a partner at Bracewell LLP, emphasized that the discretion to prosecute lies within the Executive Branch. He noted that if prosecutors deem a case no longer in the public or prosecutorial interest, it is unlikely to proceed. This perspective underscores the challenges of compelling a court to mandate prosecution unwillingly.

The DoJ's response highlighted that the case faced notable evidentiary hurdles, primarily due to the majority of evidence being situated in India. Experts believe that the Eastern District of New York's decision to pursue such a case was aggressive, and the DoJ's subsequent conservative approach is understandable. The charges involved an alleged bribery scheme related to solar power contracts. Legal observers suspect the Judge will lean towards supporting the DoJ's stance.

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