Iran Mourns as Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Laid to Rest

Iran commences the grand funeral procession for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, marking a significant public gathering in the nation's modern history. International delegations, including political leaders from various countries, have arrived in Tehran to pay their respects. The ceremonies span several cities and culminate in Mashhad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:31 IST
Iran Mourns as Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Laid to Rest
Former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's funeral procession (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

The grand funeral procession for the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, began at dawn on Monday in the nation's capital, Tehran. Mourners lined the 10-kilometer route in what is being described as the largest public gathering in Iran's modern history, according to Press TV.

The ceremonial journey started from Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex, where Khamenei's body had been lying in state. The sacred remains are making their way through prominent city streets and are scheduled to reach Shahid Lashgari Highway near Mehrabad Airport. A massive crowd had assembled at Imam Hossein Square, awaiting the procession's arrival.

On Sunday, funeral prayers were conducted by Grand Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani. The processions will continue across Iranian holy sites before concluding with the burial at Imam Reza's shrine in Mashhad on Thursday. Notably, dignitaries from countries including Russia, China, and India are in Tehran to pay homage, illustrating global reverence and Iran's diplomatic ties.

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