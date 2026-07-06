In Hamburg, the serene setting of a park bench belied the turmoil churning within Yury Shekhvatov. His anticipation for news from Moscow was fraught with anxiety. Yury's wife, celebrated playwright Svetlana Petriychuk, faced a closed-door Russian military court trial over a contentious play judged to have justified terrorism.

The verdict was delivered with crushing finality: Petriychuk and theatre director Zhenya Berkovich were sentenced to six years each in a penal colony. Their work, meant as a condemnation of terrorism, was interpreted otherwise, raising concerns about the suppression of free speech in Russia. The Kremlin's silence on the matter spoke volumes.

Shekhvatov, serving as a steadfast advocate for his wife, channels his energies into a global awareness campaign, promoting her work and cause. As Petriychuk endures her sentence, Yury remains rooted in hope and resilience, envisioning a future where Svetlana's voice resonates worldwide through her timeless craft.