Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Unite for Hilarious Delhi Comedy

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are teaming up for the first time as an on-screen pair in a situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa. Set in Delhi, the film also features actor Kumud Mishra and is slated for an April 2027 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:28 IST
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Unite for Hilarious Delhi Comedy
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha in Shashie Vermaa's untitled comedy (Photo/Instagram/@alifazal9). Image Credit: ANI

In an exciting collaboration, acclaimed actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to headline a new situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa. This project marks their first pairing as an on-screen couple, despite previous collaborations in the 'Fukrey' franchise.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, the film promises a character-driven narrative combined with humor, emotion, and social commentary. Written and directed by Vermaa, known for his roles in 'Bala' and 'Gunjan Saxena', the untitled comedy is backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions.

With filming scheduled to begin in the latter half of 2026, Ali Fazal expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing the script's honesty and comedic potential. Richa Chadha echoed his sentiments, highlighting her enthusiasm about working closely with Fazal in an entirely new dynamic. The film, also featuring Kumud Mishra, is anticipated for release in April 2027, bringing fresh insights into the subtleties of everyday life and societal dynamics.

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