Canada's Submarine Selection: A Strategic Decision Amidst Transatlantic Ties

Canada's choice of German submarines over South Korean rivals for a key contract could enhance long-term strategic cooperation with Europe, aligning Ottawa closer to the continent. This decision, backed by Prime Minister Mark Carney amidst strained U.S. ties, coincides with the NATO summit in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Decision By Canada To Select German Submarines Over South Korean Competitors In An Ongoing Contract Battle Would Be A Good Starting Point For Longterm Strategic Cooperation And Would Bring Ottawa Closer To Europe | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:09 IST
Canada's Submarine Selection: A Strategic Decision Amidst Transatlantic Ties
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Canada's forthcoming choice to select German submarines over South Korean competitors could open doors for long-term strategic cooperation with Europe, according to a senior German official. This move, set to be announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney, aligns with efforts to establish stronger trade relationships amidst ongoing tensions with the U.S.

As Canada's decision looms ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey, Berlin anticipates a positive signal that underscores its transatlantic dimensions. The German contender, TKMS, in partnership with Norway, stands against South Korea's Hanwha Ocean for the lucrative contract to supply 12 submarines. TKMS shares saw a rise of 2.7% in early trading, with expectations of a significant boost to its order backlog, potentially driven by the Canadian deal.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invested significant political resources into securing the contract in recent months. TKMS CEO Oliver Burkhard noted ongoing negotiations with Norwegian and German firms to propose a substantial investment package in rare earths and battery chemicals, aiming to outbid the competition.

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