U.S. Troop Rotation Returns to Poland

The United States will soon restore its troop presence in Poland to earlier levels, with the return of American soldiers withdrawn previously. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the move, expressing gratitude to President Donald Trump for the additional deployment of 5,000 troops to the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Confirmed That Us Troop Rotation That Was Withdrawn From Poland Is Coming Back Within Weeks | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:05 IST
U.S. Troop Rotation Returns to Poland

The United States is set to recommence its troop rotation in Poland within the next few weeks. This announcement was confirmed by Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on Monday.

In May, the Polish foreign minister stated that the U.S. troop numbers in Poland would remain 'more or less at previous levels.' The statement came as a thank you to President Donald Trump for his commitment to send 5,000 more troops to bolster the current forces.

This deployment underscores the strategic military alliance between the United States and Poland, ensuring a continued U.S. presence in Eastern Europe amid regional security concerns.

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