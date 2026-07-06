Royal Rifts: Prince Harry's Buckingham Palace Snub

Prince Harry Will Not Stay At Buckingham Palace During His Stay In Britain This Week

Despite initial claims from Prince Harry's representative that the duke accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace, the palace confirmed he will not reside there during his UK stay. Sources indicate he failed to meet the response deadline for royal accommodation.

The visit, focused on charity events in London and Birmingham, led to questions about potential interactions with his father, King Charles. However, discussions have been dominated by Prince Harry's legal battle over personal security, with his wife Meghan and children set to join later.

Residing in the U.S. since 2020, Harry's move away from royal duties exposed rifts within the family, confirmed in interviews and his memoirs. The king, currently dealing with health issues, has limited interaction with his grandchildren amid calls for reconciliation.