ITV and Sky Merger: A New Era for Broadcasting

The Chief Executive Of Itv Said She Expects The Merger Of The Groups Broadcast Unit With Sky To Win Regulatory Approval

ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall has expressed optimism regarding the regulatory approval of the proposed merger with Sky. The merger, she says, reflects the significant changes occurring within the television industry.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, McCall highlighted the transformative nature of the broadcasting market as a key factor that could facilitate the approval process.

Despite her positive outlook, McCall warned that the regulatory review could extend between 12 to 18 months, underscoring the lengthy nature typical of such processes.