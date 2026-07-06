ITV and Sky Merger: A New Era for Broadcasting
ITV's CEO Carolyn McCall expressed optimism about the regulatory approval for the merger with Sky. She believes the shifting television industry landscape supports their case, although the regulatory process could take 12 to 18 months. This merger signifies a fundamental change in broadcasting.
ITV's chief executive Carolyn McCall has expressed optimism regarding the regulatory approval of the proposed merger with Sky. The merger, she says, reflects the significant changes occurring within the television industry.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, McCall highlighted the transformative nature of the broadcasting market as a key factor that could facilitate the approval process.
Despite her positive outlook, McCall warned that the regulatory review could extend between 12 to 18 months, underscoring the lengthy nature typical of such processes.
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