Yen Struggles Amid Dollar Stability: Market Awaits Fed Clues

The Japanese yen experienced a significant dip on Monday, hovering around its weakest level in nearly four decades, sparking fears of potential government intervention. The dollar, however, held steady following a soft U.S. jobs report, which decreased the chances of an imminent interest rate hike.

Traders are keenly focused on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee minutes, searching for hints on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy. New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has remained reserved, merely acknowledging the recent cooling of inflation.

While traders are on edge, experts question whether any intervention by Japanese authorities would have a lasting effect. With hawkish Fed risks remaining and Japan’s fiscal policies in place, analysts foresee ongoing pressure on the yen in the short term.