Passport Crisis: Congress President Critiques Modi's Policies

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for India's declining position in global passport rankings and a drop in tourist arrivals. Kharge attributes these issues to ineffective policies and questions why services have become more expensive and subpar under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | "In One Global Passport Ranking, India Has Fallen From 74Th In 2013 To 80Th In June 2026 | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:02 IST
Passport Crisis: Congress President Critiques Modi's Policies
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a vociferous stand against the central government, attributing India's declining global passport ranking and waning tourist footfall to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing assessments from the World Economic Forum and Global Citizen Solutions, Kharge revealed India's slide to 80th and 125th positions, respectively, in the global passport index. He condemned the recent hike in passport fees, asserting that the increase places a burden on citizens without enhancing services.

Kharge further accused the government of possibly manipulating data by merging NRI arrivals with foreign tourist statistics to mask shortcomings. He questioned why, despite India's 'Atithi Devo Bhava' ethos, the nation's visa portal remains outdated and unwelcoming to tourists. Ultimately, Kharge argued that India's global reputation is deteriorating due to these variables.

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