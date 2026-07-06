Royal Rift: Prince Harry's Buckingham Palace Setback

Prince Harry cannot stay at Buckingham Palace due to failing to respond to an invitation promptly, highlighting ongoing tensions with King Charles. His plans to visit Britain with his children were hindered by security issues. Despite efforts to reconcile, strained relations persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prince Harry Has Been Told He Cannot Stay At Buckingham Palace This Week After He Failed To Accept An Invitation In Time | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:01 IST
Royal Rift: Prince Harry's Buckingham Palace Setback
Prince Harry

Prince Harry faces another setback as he is barred from staying at Buckingham Palace due to his late response to an invitation, marking ongoing tensions with King Charles. The royal, now based in California with his wife Meghan, had planned to visit Britain with his children.

Security disagreements with the UK government prevented Archie and Lilibet from joining him. Harry’s spokesperson stated that delayed response was due to alternative security arrangement needs. This incident sheds light on the unresolved rift within the royal family.

Harry is in London for charity events and a court case against a UK publisher, but the withdrawal of the palace invitation highlights persistent family strains. Despite open invitations for future visits, the issue of security remains a significant concern for the exiled prince.

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