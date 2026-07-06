Chip Stocks Surge Amid Earnings Anticipation
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as chip stocks rebound, with investors eyeing Federal Reserve minutes and the second-quarter earnings season. The Dow hit a new intraday high before declining, with broad tech sector gains. The upcoming earnings from companies like Delta and PepsiCo will be crucial for market trends.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Monday, propelled by a recovery in chip stocks as investors anticipated the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting alongside the second-quarter earnings season's commencement.
Although the Dow briefly hit a new intraday high, it later retracted. Notably, Broadcom's stock rose 5.7% after expanding its partnership with Apple, indicating positive movement in the chipmaker's market position through 2031.
As markets remain volatile, particularly for semiconductor stocks, the upcoming earnings season presents a critical period, with reports expected from Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo. Additionally, a recent moderation in job growth has led to reduced expectations for a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike, altering the financial landscape.
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