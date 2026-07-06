Flavio Cobolli Powers into Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Flavio Cobolli Continued The Best Grand Slam Run Of His Career On Monday By Defeating Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur And Returning To The Wimbledon Quarterfinals Just Weeks After His French Open Runnerup Finish The Ninth Seeds Battling Display On Court One Put Him In The Wimbledon Quarterfinals For A Second Straight Year

Flavio Cobolli secured a spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday after a stunning victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur, winning 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3. This achievement comes soon after his impressive performance at the French Open.

The ninth-seeded Italian displayed remarkable resilience and confidence during his match on Court One, clinching a place in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive year. Next, he will face either Britain's Arthur Fery or Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, setting the stage for a thrilling upcoming round.

Cobolli brought intensity and strategic prowess to his first encounter with a top-10 player in this year's men's draw, converting a crucial break in the opening set. His tenacity was highlighted by a three-game comeback in the second set, eventually leading to a decisive victory.