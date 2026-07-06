Flavio Cobolli Powers into Wimbledon Quarter-Finals
Flavio Cobolli reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals by defeating Australian Alex de Minaur. The ninth seed's triumphant display, which follows his French Open success, solidifies his standing as a formidable tennis contender. He next faces the winner between Arthur Fery and Grigor Dimitrov.
Flavio Cobolli secured a spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday after a stunning victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur, winning 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3. This achievement comes soon after his impressive performance at the French Open.
The ninth-seeded Italian displayed remarkable resilience and confidence during his match on Court One, clinching a place in the quarter-finals for the second consecutive year. Next, he will face either Britain's Arthur Fery or Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, setting the stage for a thrilling upcoming round.
Cobolli brought intensity and strategic prowess to his first encounter with a top-10 player in this year's men's draw, converting a crucial break in the opening set. His tenacity was highlighted by a three-game comeback in the second set, eventually leading to a decisive victory.