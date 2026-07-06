Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs: Wimbledon Day 8 Highlights

Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Cobolli Ousts De Minaur Italian Ninth Seed And French Open Finalist Flavio Cobolli Marched Into The Wimbledon Quarterfinals For The Second Successive Year With A Win Over Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Mertens Defeats Bouzkova Belgian Th Seed Elise Mertens

The eighth day of Wimbledon delivered gripping tennis action, with Italian Flavio Cobolli, Belgian Elise Mertens, and Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk securing spots in the quarter-finals through impressive performances.

Cobolli, the ninth seed and a 2026 French Open finalist, continued his impressive run by defeating Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets, 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3. Meanwhile, Mertens, the 25th seed, overcame the challenge from Czech 21st seed Marie Bouzkova with a solid 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Kostyuk displayed her prowess on the grass courts as she dismissed American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger with a composed 6-4, 6-4 win to reach her maiden Wimbledon quarter-finals. The sunny conditions and a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius set the stage for a thrilling day of tennis at the All England Club.