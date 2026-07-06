Cuban Miracle: Bengal Tigers Thrive Amidst Crisis

In a remarkable development for the Cuban National Zoo, the birth of four Bengal tiger cubs, including the exceptionally rare white tiger variant, is being celebrated as a beacon of hope on an island beset by economic challenges.

Zookeeper Ángel Cordero, a veteran with 44 years of experience, sees these births as a miracle amidst severe shortages of fuel and medicine. These essential resources are crucial for maintaining the health and vitality of nearly a thousand animals sheltered at the zoo.

In response to the crisis, zoo workers have been innovative, turning to horse-drawn carriages and electric tricycles to manage the 375-hectare grounds. Director Juan Carlos Santos highlights new collaborations with private businesses as a vital lifeline as potential economic reforms promise to bring foreign investment and supplies.