Cuban Miracle: Bengal Tigers Thrive Amidst Crisis

At the Cuban National Zoo, the birth of four Bengal tiger cubs, including a rare white tiger, offers hope amidst economic hardship. Zookeeper Ángel Cordero and his team face challenges due to a fuel shortage. Innovative partnerships and potential economic reforms aim to support zoo operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | For Cuban Zookeeper Ngel Cordero | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:26 IST
Cuban Miracle: Bengal Tigers Thrive Amidst Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable development for the Cuban National Zoo, the birth of four Bengal tiger cubs, including the exceptionally rare white tiger variant, is being celebrated as a beacon of hope on an island beset by economic challenges.

Zookeeper Ángel Cordero, a veteran with 44 years of experience, sees these births as a miracle amidst severe shortages of fuel and medicine. These essential resources are crucial for maintaining the health and vitality of nearly a thousand animals sheltered at the zoo.

In response to the crisis, zoo workers have been innovative, turning to horse-drawn carriages and electric tricycles to manage the 375-hectare grounds. Director Juan Carlos Santos highlights new collaborations with private businesses as a vital lifeline as potential economic reforms promise to bring foreign investment and supplies.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026