In the aftermath of Brazil's somber exit from the World Cup, football legend Cafu underscores a transformative game plan rooted in fostering joy rather than pressure among young players. The icon advocates for a return to the basics of fun in play, shedding the weight of national expectations.

The ex-captain, speaking in New York, called for trust in coach Carlo Ancelotti amidst Brazil's longest title drought. He contends that Brazil must prioritize a long-term vision over immediate victories, nurturing creativity rather than mere competitiveness in their youth programs.

As he unveiled an iconic LEGO sculpture in NYC, Cafu emphasized the importance of preserving the spirit of Brazil's football heritage. By letting children naturally enjoy the game, he hopes Brazil can craft a new era of player development that honors the past while innovating for the future.