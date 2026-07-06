Cuba's 'El Cangrejo' Open to U.S. Dialogue Amid Strained Relations

Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, grandson of Raul Castro, expressed willingness to negotiate with President Trump in a recent interview. Despite his lack of formal office, Rodriguez's offer stands unique. Coming amid political tensions, he also mentioned Cuba's conditional willingness to release political prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cubas Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro The Grandson Of Former Cuban Leader Raul Castro Has Said That He Is Open To Negotiating With Us President Donald Trump | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:52 IST
Cuba's 'El Cangrejo' Open to U.S. Dialogue Amid Strained Relations

Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, grandson of former Cuban leader Raul Castro, has indicated his openness to engage in negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to an interview with USA Today.

Despite holding no formal governmental position, Rodriguez, often called 'El Cangrejo' due to a physical anomaly, made the unusual outreach while speaking in Havana last June. He confirmed, "I can negotiate with anyone designated by the U.S., if given the opportunity, of course with Trump."

This announcement comes during a time of heightened tensions between the two countries, following U.S. murder charges against Raul Castro and ongoing sanctions against Castro family members. Meanwhile, Cuba continues to grapple with diplomacy under the Trump administration, as highlighted by foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez's dismissive remarks on U.S. opinions regarding Cuban sovereignty.

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