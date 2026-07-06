Macron Brings Hope: A New Era for Syria Begins

French President Emmanuel Macron's historic visit to Syria marks the first by an EU head of state since Assad's downfall. The visit highlights Syria's renewed geopolitical ties under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Macron emphasizes France's dedication to Syrian sovereignty and reconstruction amidst ongoing geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French President Emmanuel Macron Landed In Syria On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:59 IST
Macron Brings Hope: A New Era for Syria Begins
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Syria on Monday, marking the first visit by a European Union head of state to Damascus since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. Syrian state news agency SANA reported the historic event as a milestone in the country's geopolitical transformation under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Macron's visit underscores Syria's newfound alignment with Western and Middle Eastern powers, seeking to rebuild a nation devastated by 13 years of conflict. In a statement on X, Macron affirmed France's commitment to a sovereign, peaceful Syria. He was welcomed by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani at Damascus airport.

The trip focuses on themes of reconstruction and France's dedication to a pluralistic Syria. Macron is accompanied by French business leaders, signaling potential economic collaborations. The French president, a vocal advocate for lifting sanctions on Syria, also aims to engage with diverse Syrian communities during his visit.

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