Macron Brings Hope: A New Era for Syria Begins

French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Syria on Monday, marking the first visit by a European Union head of state to Damascus since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. Syrian state news agency SANA reported the historic event as a milestone in the country's geopolitical transformation under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Macron's visit underscores Syria's newfound alignment with Western and Middle Eastern powers, seeking to rebuild a nation devastated by 13 years of conflict. In a statement on X, Macron affirmed France's commitment to a sovereign, peaceful Syria. He was welcomed by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani at Damascus airport.

The trip focuses on themes of reconstruction and France's dedication to a pluralistic Syria. Macron is accompanied by French business leaders, signaling potential economic collaborations. The French president, a vocal advocate for lifting sanctions on Syria, also aims to engage with diverse Syrian communities during his visit.