Drone Crackdown at FIFA World Cup: Over 600 Seized

U.S. agencies have confiscated over 600 drones around FIFA World Cup venues since June 11. Strict no-fly regulations are enforced during match days, prohibiting all aircraft operations within a three-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet. Non-compliance has led to the seizure of drones across all 11 host cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Agencies Have Seized Over Drones Near Fifa World Cup Venues Since The Start Of The Tournament On June | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:58 IST
Drone Crackdown at FIFA World Cup: Over 600 Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. authorities have intensified efforts to maintain airspace security around FIFA World Cup venues. Over 600 drones have been confiscated since the tournament began on June 11, according to a Monday statement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Match day security protocols are strictly enforced, banning all unauthorized aircraft, including drones, within three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level surrounding the stadiums. These measures ensure the safety of players, fans, and officials at the event.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that these drones have been seized from restricted airspace in all 11 World Cup host cities. The enhanced security approach highlights the importance placed on safeguarding such large-scale international events.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global
3
Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Financial Times Highlights: Tax Battles, Takeovers, and Tech Tensions

Global
4
Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Tianwen-2: China's Space Milestone Nears Asteroid 2016H03

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026