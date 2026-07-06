Drone Crackdown at FIFA World Cup: Over 600 Seized
U.S. agencies have confiscated over 600 drones around FIFA World Cup venues since June 11. Strict no-fly regulations are enforced during match days, prohibiting all aircraft operations within a three-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet. Non-compliance has led to the seizure of drones across all 11 host cities.
The U.S. authorities have intensified efforts to maintain airspace security around FIFA World Cup venues. Over 600 drones have been confiscated since the tournament began on June 11, according to a Monday statement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Match day security protocols are strictly enforced, banning all unauthorized aircraft, including drones, within three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet above ground level surrounding the stadiums. These measures ensure the safety of players, fans, and officials at the event.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that these drones have been seized from restricted airspace in all 11 World Cup host cities. The enhanced security approach highlights the importance placed on safeguarding such large-scale international events.
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