Trump Reshares Modi's Greetings on US 250th Independence Celebration

US President Donald Trump has given a nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day wishes by resharing his post. The message was initially shared on the platform X, formerly Twitter, and Trump reshared it on Truth Social.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his greetings to President Trump and US citizens, noting the 250th anniversary of American independence. Modi emphasized the robust partnership between India and the United States, highlighting the democratic values and potential shared by both nations.

The United States is engaging in a year-long celebration beginning on Memorial Day 2025, as reported by the White House. This historic milestone is set to bring together government entities, private organizations, and citizens in a comprehensive commemoration effort across the nation.