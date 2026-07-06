Sky and ITV Merge to Form a British Broadcast Powerhouse

Sky has agreed to purchase ITV's channels and streaming service for £1.6 billion, forming a major British media entity to compete globally. This merger, marking a significant shift in British broadcasting, will dominate over 70% of the UK TV ad market. ITV will continue its production operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Comcasts Sky Has Agreed To Buy The Broadcast Channels And Streaming Service Of Britains Itv For Billion Billion | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:13 IST
Sky and ITV Merge to Form a British Broadcast Powerhouse
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Comcast's Sky has announced a strategic acquisition deal to purchase the broadcast channels and streaming service of Britain's ITV for £1.6 billion. This merger positions the new entity as a formidable player capable of competing with streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney.

Confirmed by CEO Dana Strong on Monday, the agreement marks a milestone in British broadcasting history. The consolidation of Britain's largest free-to-air broadcaster with the leading pay-TV company is revolutionary, driven by the need to adapt amidst the evolving media landscape and the dominance of platforms like YouTube.

Sky and ITV together will control over 70% of the UK's television advertising market, a statistic that invites regulatory scrutiny. The merger highlights the industry's structural evolution and portrays a strategic shift to safeguard traditional media from being overshadowed by digital streaming services.

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