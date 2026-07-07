Robert Pattinson Compares Odyssey Role to Twilight's Jacob

Robert Pattinson humorously likens his role as Antinous in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' to his Twilight counterpart, Jacob. Antinous, a suitor vying for Queen Penelope's affection, mirrors Jacob's pursuit of Bella. The film, featuring an ensemble cast, debuts on July 17, diving into Odysseus' mythical journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 16:17 IST
Robert Pattinson Compares Odyssey Role to Twilight's Jacob
Robert Pattinson (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In an unexpected twist, actor Robert Pattinson has drawn parallels between his upcoming role as Antinous in Christopher Nolan's epic action-fantasy 'The Odyssey' and his previous role as Jacob in 'The Twilight Saga'. As emphasized by Pattinson, both characters find themselves entangled in on-screen love triangles. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson remarked, 'I think they will be rooting for him. I keep comparing it... it's kind of like Jacob in Twilight.'

'The Odyssey' sees Antinous among the many suitors of Queen Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, as King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, is away battling mythical creatures. Pattinson jokingly explained his character's situation, hinting at the love triangle dynamic fans may recall from 'Twilight'.

Universal Pictures is set to release 'The Odyssey' on July 17. An adaptation of Homer's Greek poem, the film chronicles Odysseus' journey back home post-Trojan War. It includes notable stars such as Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong'o. In preparation for his role, Pattinson drew inspiration from James Woods' performance in 'Casino', sparking a creative vision resulting in quirky costume ideas.

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