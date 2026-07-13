Fatal Flames: A History of Deadly Fires in Thailand

An unfortunate fire at a pub in Bangkok has led to 27 casualties and critically injured 22 others. This incident is the latest in a series of devastating fires in Thailand over the decades, highlighting safety challenges in various regions, from nightclubs to factories and hotels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 07:19 IST
Fatal Flames: A History of Deadly Fires in Thailand
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An explosive fire at a popular pub in Bangkok has resulted in the tragic death of 27 individuals, with 22 more critically injured, according to officials on Monday.

This recent incident joins a grim roster of fires in Thailand over the years, showcasing persistent safety issues. In December 2024, three international tourists perished in a hotel fire near Bangkok's backpacker district. Another calamity occurred in October 2024 when a school bus caught fire on the outskirts, claiming the lives of 23 students and teachers.

Previous incidents include a deadly warehouse explosion in Narathiwat in July 2023, and a nightclub fire in Chonburi in 2022. Historical fires, such as the 1997 hotel blaze in Pattaya and the 1993 Kader Industrial fire, underline a concerning pattern of preventable tragedies.

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