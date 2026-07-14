Kriti Sanon Spotted at India vs England ODI Amid 'Cocktail 2' Success

Kriti Sanon, amidst whispers about her personal life with rumored beau Kabir Bahia, made a public appearance at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, on Tuesday to witness the India vs England ODI match. The rumored couple enjoyed the game alongside a friend, as Kabir shared moments from their outing on Instagram.

Professionally, Sanon recently graced the silver screen with 'Cocktail 2', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor under Homi Adjania's direction. The film, despite receiving mixed reviews from fans of its predecessor, registered an impressive box office performance, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark within its opening weekend.

The movie unfolds the journey of a couple, portrayed by Kapoor and Mandanna, whose vacation in Sicily turns challenging upon encountering Sanon's character, Ally. Meanwhile, on the cricket front, India, benefiting from Axar Patel's exemplary bowling and solid pace by Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar, restricted England to 258 runs. With a target of 259, India looks poised to lead the three-match series.