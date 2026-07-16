Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Crush at Jagannath Chariot Festival

A tragic incident occurred at the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, India, where a crush resulted in the death of one person and over 100 attendees needing hospitalization. The annual festival draws thousands of devotees to the Jagannath Temple in Odisha. Last year's festival also witnessed fatalities due to overcrowding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Crush at Jagannath Chariot Festival
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At a well-attended chariot festival in Puri, India, a devastating crush led to one fatality and sent over 100 individuals to the hospital, according to officials. The tragedy occurred during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, which drew thousands of devotees to the eastern state of Odisha.

The incident is a grim reminder of last year's festival, when three people lost their lives in similar circumstances. Participants gather at the revered Jagannath Temple to take part in the event, one of India's largest festivals.

Authorities are now under pressure to enforce safety measures to prevent such occurrences in future editions of the festival.

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